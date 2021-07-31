Zion United Church of Christ, 9105 Third St., Baroda, will worship outdoors with communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided after the service.
On Aug. 20, Lakeshore Christian Church, 5565 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, will be among the churches and organizations hosting a livestream of the RightNow Media Men’s Conference. The conference connects men of all backgrounds and challenges them to grow in their relationship with God. For more information, and to see this year’s speakers, visit www.rightnowmensconference.org.
