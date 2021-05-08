Editor's Note

Is your church hosting a vacation Bible school this summer? Email the information to focus@TheHP.com for inclusion in the paper.

The Chapel, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon May 15. Masks will be required for shopping. The sale will benefit the church’s high school students, who will be traveling to Kansas City with Apex Missions.

The Rev. Linda Gunter will lead the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, this month following the retirement of the Rev. Dave Stout.

Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. Late items won’t be published. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com. Items should include a daytime telephone number.