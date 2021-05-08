The Chapel, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, will host a rummage sale from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon May 15. Masks will be required for shopping. The sale will benefit the church’s high school students, who will be traveling to Kansas City with Apex Missions.
The Rev. Linda Gunter will lead the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship services at Pilgrim Congregational United Church of Christ, 1200 W. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, this month following the retirement of the Rev. Dave Stout.