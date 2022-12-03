Zion United Church of Christ, 9100 Third Street, Baroda, will hold its annual Cookie Walk and Bake Sale on Dec. 10 from 9 a.m.-noon (or until the cookies run out). For more information, call 422-1590.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host an outside tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Visitors will hear the Christmas story and be treated to hot chocolate. Other holiday events: movie “Scrooge,” 7 p.m. Dec. 17; movie “The Nativity Story,” 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18; Christmas Eve service, 2 p.m. Dec. 24.