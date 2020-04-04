St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, has canceled all upcoming face-to-face services and activities. The church will continue to hold online services on its Facebook and YouTube pages. For more information, visit www.stpaulswels.org.
Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ, 3001 Veronica Drive, St. Joseph, will celebrate Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday on its Facebook page (ZionChurchStJoe). The Rev. Adam Bohland will conclude the series entitled, “The Final Words From the Cross.” This week’s message will be “It is Finished” based on John 19:30 and Luke 23:44-47.