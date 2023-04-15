Gospel singer John Schindler will be in concert beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles. Schindler, a baritone, has recorded 14 CDs including the most recently released “Through the Years.” He grew up in Liberia, West Africa, a son of missionary parents. He has often gone back to Liberia and other nearby countries for evangelistic ministry there.
