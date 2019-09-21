Pastor Ted Toms will lead an evangelistic series, “Jesus on Prophecy,” at Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road, Eau Claire, beginning at 6:55 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The series will continue at 6:55 p.m. Sept. 28-30 and Oct. 2, 4-6, 9, 11-13, 16, 18-19 and 23; and 10:55 a.m. Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26. A free “My Place with Jesus” children’s program will be available for ages 7-12. For more information, or to register, call 944-1721 or visit www.JesusOnProphecy.com.
Theresa Flores, a human-trafficking survivor, author and activist, will share her story of being a 15-year-old sex slave while living in a suburb of Detroit. She will tell her story at noon for a “Lunch ’n Learn” at Michiana Christian Embassy Church, 1922 E. Main St., Niles. Attendees should bring their own brown bag lunch. Light snacks and water will be provided. At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, she will speak at First Church of God, 2627 Niles Ave., St. Joseph. These events are sponsored by the churches and the Southwest Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force. The talks are free, but donations will be accepted.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will hold its next Worship at the Cross service at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in it is fellowship hall. The service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The Institute of Archaeology at the Siegfried H. Horn Museum will present “The World of Jesus,” through art, video and artifacts from the first century from Sunday through Oct. 5 in Chan Shun Hall at Andrews University, 4185 E. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs. For more information, call 471-3273 or andrewsarchaeology.org.
ArtsBridge at First Presbyterian Church, 475 Green Ave., Benton Harbor, will kick of its ninth season at 4 p.m. Sunday. Pianist Jeremy Butler and saxophonist Erick Fisher will perform, and the paintings of Di Seely will be on display. A reception will follow the concert. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will have a congregational meeting immediately following the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday. A potluck meal will be served.
The 2019 Fall Fling Fundraiser supporting the community outreach programs at Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, Three Oaks, will be from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 29 at Chikaming Country Club, 15029 Lakeside Road, Lakeside. Tickets are $48 per person, and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, silent and live auctions, and a raffle ticket. There will be a cash bar. RSVP by Sunday by calling 469-1441.
The Route 66 Men’s Group at Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th St., South Haven, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28 for a light breakfast, fellowship and prayer. All men are invited to attend.
