The Union Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church is joining with Lest We Forget for a “Lest I Forget” Homecoming Service. The service will take place at 10:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. July 30 at the church, 911 South Crystal Ave., Benton Harbor. Dr. Michael C. Carson, pastor of First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, Ind., and former pastor at Union Memorial African Methodist Episcopal Church in Benton Harbor, will be the speaker for both services. For more information, call Carson at 765-434-1701.
