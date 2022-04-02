Gospel singer John Schindler will perform in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles.
St. Joe First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, will host its Easter EGGStravaganza from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 9. The free, outdoor event is for children in fifth grade and younger. Egg hunts will start every half hour, and bagged lunches will be provided. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to April 16. Register for a time slot at www.sjfirstumc.org.
Church Notes is a free listing, published on weekends as a public service. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday. The editor reserves the right to edit for space and style. Incomplete information may not be published. First and last names should be furnished. Pictures should include names of everyone shown. Email items to focus@TheHP.com.