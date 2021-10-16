Peace Lutheran Church, 3590 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, will host a trunk-or-treat event from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 23. There will be trick-or-treating, games, prizes and snacks. For more information, call 556-7000 or visit www.peacelutheranstjoe.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will host its next Worship at the Cross service at 3 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. The simplified service, which is part of the church’s Jesus Cares Ministry, is geared toward those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
