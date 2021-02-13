Two South Haven churches, Peace Lutheran Church and First Congregational United Church of Christ, are joining together for “Ashes to Go” from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at First Congregational, 651 Phoenix St. Ashes, a common symbol of Ash Wednesday, are an ancient sign of penitence.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will worship at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 17. The church will not host suppers between services this year. The 4:30 p.m. service also will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
