Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor, will celebrate its 75th anniversary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. All current and former members are invited to attend. The Rev. Darren McCormick of New Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, a former member at Progressive, will be the guest speaker.
Pastor Abram Degner, part of the One Latin America Mission Team, will be the guest preacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, for the church’s mission festival at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He will talk about his work in Paraguay, and will lead Bible study between services.