St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, is temporarily suspending in-person worship services due to the rise of COVID-19 cases. In the interim, services will be available online at www.stjohnsbaroda.com.
To help contain the spread of COVID-19, worship services and fellowship events at Berrien Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4340 Lincoln Ave., St. Joseph, are now being conducted via Zoom. For more information on how to join services on Zoom, or to register for online events, email office@berrienuu.org.
