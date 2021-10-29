Clara Latislaw celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 30. A gathering was held in her honor at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, where she is a devoted member.
Clara was born in 1921 in Bainbridge Township, where she still lives today, in the house she and her husband, Clarence, built in 1959. The two were married for 69 years before Clarence’s passing in 2009.
