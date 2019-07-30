COLOMA — Recent changes by Lions International bylaws has propelled the Coloma Lioness Club to become a Lions Club.
After 41 years of community service, the 26 women members voted to form their own Coloma Lioness-Lions Club, rather than merge with the existing Lions Club in the community, according to a news release.
The club intends to work closely with other veteran clubs in sight and hearing projects, and some special community needs.
Currently, members are working on the Glad-Peach Prince and Princess fundraiser to be held the first weekend in August. On Aug. 10, the club will partner with the Berrien Community Foundation on a school supply and backpack drive for children.
Camp Leo has been a project the club has worked on for many years. This year, carnival night for the handicapped campers will be Aug. 6, and the club has planned to pass out slime packets and present the most improved male and female camper trophies.
Over the years, the club has held hundreds of fundraisers – from bake sales to fashion shows to bunco nights to the Rocking Chair Marathon.
Recipients of their charitable projects include scholarships for Coloma High School seniors, Christmas presents for families in need, the North Berrien Food Pantry, SADD, youth baseball and softball teams, Family Crisis Center and various Lions Club projects, such as Leader Dog, Michigan Service Foundation, Michigan Eye Bank, and Welcome Home for the Blind.
Officers for the 2019-20 year are: President Beth Kraiger, 1st Vice President Jo Ann Camp, 2nd Vice President Sandra Archie, 3rd Vice President Sherri Ulleg, Secretary Debbie Friday, Treasurer Sandy Kraemer, Directors Carri McCarthy, Margot Mason and Judi White, Sight and Hearing Chair Missi Peek, Membership Chair Toni Wood, Tail Twister Rochelle Ulleg, Sunshine Chair Reggie Leedy, and Immediate Past President Erica Hensel.