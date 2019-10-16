When I was in college, “cocktail” meant rum and coke. And since then, though I hate to admit it, I haven’t really upped my cocktail-making skills except to use Diet Coke.
That’s why I met with Jessica Schueneman and Seth Claeys at the 1912 white, round barn that is the focal point of Round Barn Estate in Baroda to learn more about the Shake & Stir workshops they hold each weekend.
“We try to use the fruits that are in season,” says Schueneman, the retail sales director at Round Barn. “That’s why for the three cocktails we’re making in October, we’re using pear juice and local honey for our Honey Pear Margarita, which is garnished with a sprig of rosemary. We also have an Apple Cider Sangria we’ll be showing how to make using apple cider, pears and apples.”
A section for the workshop has been separated from the tasting room area, and has a lounge-like look with comfortable, stuffed chairs.
“We think it’s the perfect place to spend a fall afternoon,” Schueneman says.
It’s very cozy while still being sophisticated – the perfect place to watch rain or snow come down and still feel snug.
But before one can relax, there are lessons to be learned. The recipes are displayed on a TV screen, and they look easy enough. But there’s a complicated basket of wood and gleaming stainless steel cocktail making equipment.
I recognize the two types of strainers, jigger and zester as well as shaker, cutting board and several types of glasses. Schueneman says one of the other objects is a muddler.
Giving the lesson today is Seth Claeys, who shows how to make each recipe with impressive showmanship. He can pour the drinks at great heights from the shaker without spilling a drop. It would seem he’s done this many times before.
“We like the recipes to be easy so that people, after attending the workshop, can create them at home,” he says.
The 60-minute cocktail making masterclass is $40 per person, and includes creating and tasting three Round Barn cocktails as well as the weekend cover charge.
“The classes take place on Saturdays and Sundays unless people schedule ahead of time,” Claeys says. “We change recipes frequently so people can come back and learn how to make other cocktails.”
While the equipment stays there after the workshop, those attending receive a souvenir cocktail glass and $5 off every three-bottle purchase.
Since I have a strainer (though I’ve never used it before and it just gets shoved aside as I look for other equipment), zester and jigger from my parents who made martinis and Manhattans, I didn’t really need anything else to make the Honey Pear Margaritas at home.
My husband said they were delicious, but then, what else can a husband say?
I haven’t yet learned how to pour the drinks from a great height and have them fill the glass perfectly. In fact, I didn’t try, figuring I’d rather drink the cocktail then clean it off the counter.
The following recipes are courtesy of Round Barn:
Honey Pear Margarita
2 ounces Blue Flame Agave
1 ounce triple sec
1/2 tablespoon honey
3 ounces pear juice
1 rosemary sprig
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Place agave, triple sec, honey and pear juice into a shaker, and shake well.
Fill a highball glass with ice.
Pour into the glass, and garnish with a rosemary sprig.
Apple Cider Sangria
2 small pears, thinly sliced
2 small apples, thinly sliced
1 medium lemon, cut into wedges
1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
2 cups apple cider
1/2 cup Berrien Ridge Whiskey
1 1/2 cups Artesia Spumante
Cinnamon sticks
Star anise
In a large pitcher, add the pear, apple, lemon and pomegranate seeds.
Pour in the apple cider, followed by the whiskey.
Refrigerate for a few hours.
Add Artesia Spumante right before serving.
Pour chilled sangria into glasses, making sure there’s plenty of fruit in each glass. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and star anise.
Old Fashioned
2 teaspoons sugar
3 dashes Angostura bitters
1 strip lemon zest
1 strip orange peel
1 maraschino cherry
2 1/2 ounces Baroda Straight Bourbon
Fill a cocktail mixing glass with ice. Add the sugar, bitters, lemon zest, orange peel and maraschino cherry.
Muddle together the sugar, bitters and fruit. Add bourbon, and stir well.
Fill a rocks glass with one large ice cube. Using a strainer, pour all the ingredients from the mixer into the glass.
