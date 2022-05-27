Pictured, from left, are Kyle Bullock, Coloma Masonic Lodge; Peter Scudamore, Coloma Masonic Lodge; Wendy Goodline, Coloma athletic director; Matthew Moser, Coloma Masonic Lodge; and David Mayne, Coloma Masonic Lodge.
Pictured, from left, are Abel Robles, Hartford Public Schools; Kyle Bullock, Coloma Masonic Lodge; Peter Scudamore, Coloma Masonic Lodge; Nick Blackmer, Hartford athletic director; and Matthew Moser, Coloma Masonic Lodge.
Pictured, from left, are Kyle Bullock, Coloma Masonic Lodge; Peter Scudamore, Coloma Masonic Lodge; Wendy Goodline, Coloma athletic director; Matthew Moser, Coloma Masonic Lodge; and David Mayne, Coloma Masonic Lodge.
Pictured, from left, are Kyle Bullock, Coloma Masonic Lodge; Peter Scudamore, Coloma Masonic Lodge; Ken Dietz, Watervliet athletic director; and Matthew Moser, Coloma Masonic Lodge.
COLOMA — The Coloma, Hartford and Watervliet middle school athletic programs each have received $500 donations from the Coloma Masonic Lodge and the Michigan Masonic Charitable Foundation in recognition of their roles in developing future leaders.
Funds for the donations came from the lodge and foundation, whose focus areas include supporting community organizations, such as promoting literacy, education and public safety, alleviating hunger, and supporting family and youth services.