Emergency Shelter Services employees celebrate the community’s generosity in helping meet the challenge of raising $10,000 to secure a $40,000 donation for shelter repairs. The Berrien Community Foundation, Hanson Family Foundation, Frederick S. Upton Foundation and Felland Fund joined together to make the challenge. Pictured, from left, are emergency solution grant and shelter case manager Lakesha McKinney, case manager support Taquella Harrison, BCF Program Director Susan Matheny and ESS Executive Director Reshella Hawkins.
BENTON HARBOR — A $40,000 check is ready to be cashed by Emergency Shelter Services after a challenge grant moved community members to raise a total of $104,000.
Berrien Community Foundation, Hanson Family Foundation, Frederick S. Upton Foundation and the Felland Fund pooled their resources to offer a 4-to-1 challenge grant to the community to help fund repairs at the family homeless shelter in Benton Harbor.