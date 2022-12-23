ST. JOSEPH — Christmas came early at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School’s elementary campus as the community rallied to provide a new outdoor play area including playground equipment, swings, borders and mulch.
“We are truly blessed to have such a caring school community that supports our amazing Early Learning Program,” said Sherri Kirschner, elementary principal. “Our teachers do a wonderful job of educating the whole child. The new playground allows our kids to engage in more outdoor activities throughout the year.”
Made possible by the generosity of areas businesses, donors and volunteers, the new space provides preschoolers with a safe, vibrant outdoor play space.
The improvements began in August, and Boy Scouts Troop #624 helped clear weeds in preparation.
Pat Glotzbach contributed a new storage shed to house the school’s ride-on toys and tricycles. Adent’s Supply Company donated and delivered crushed concrete for the base, then Glotzbach assembled the structure with the help of volunteers Andrew Glotzbach, Jess Mutzschler and Craig Lear.
Thanksgiving weekend, B&Z Company gave of their time and talent to excavate and install the new equipment generously donated by Deacon Charles and Sue Thelen. The additions include a double-T swing, borders and a new accessibility ramp which makes it possible for little Lakers with special mobility needs to join in the fun.
B&Z returned with piles of cushy mulch to complete the project.
Early Learning Program Coordinator Tracy Glotzbach said her students are already filling the space with laughter, and she’s looking forward to future improvements.
“Our next priority is a fence to enclose the play area as an added layer of safety and security,” she said. “After that, we’d love to pave a track for our ride-on toys and tricycles.”