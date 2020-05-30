Religion Insights columnist for The Herald-Palladium

Faith in God is my most valuable possession.

I’m not speaking of natural faith. Natural faith is the “whomever you want to believe in” type of faith. It’s the “anything you want to believe” kind of faith.

