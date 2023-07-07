ST. JOSEPH — The Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons, recently granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Corewell Health in Southwest Michigan, Corewell announced The cancer program, which cares for patients at facilities in St. Joseph and Niles, has been accredited by CoC since 1987.
To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated by survey triennially and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care, according to a news release. The accreditation signifies Corewell Health’s multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation between surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists focused on improving patient care.