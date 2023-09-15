ST. JOSEPH — General surgeon Brooke Bredbeck, M.D., will join Corewell Health’s medical staff team of board-certified surgeons and advanced practitioners. Bredbeck will be seeing patients in St. Joseph at the Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals General Surgery ‐ Royalton.
Bredbeck completed her residency in general surgery at the University of Michigan and her medical training at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. She is knowledgeable in a range of topics, including tumor biology and better personalizing treatment decisions for surgical patients. She has been published in several journals including “JAMA Surgery and Annals Surgery.”