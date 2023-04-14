ST. JOSEPH — Corewell Health is currently enrolling people interested in joining its free in-person Diabetes Prevention Program. Three cohorts kick off in May. Registration is required for anyone planning to attend by calling 556-7171.
The year-long program meets in a group setting to learn healthy eating, how to add physical activity into a routine, tips for managing stress, ways to stay motivated and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy lifestyle changes, according to a written release.