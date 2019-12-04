Corn chowder that's fit for a Wild West Palace

Whiskey Row in Prescott, Ariz., is just one block long. But during its Gold Rush days, 40 bars lined the street, just what a tired and discouraged – or jubilant – miner needed to unwind.
The oldest bar in Prescott, a mountain town southwest of Flagstaff, is The Palace, named “One of the Top Ten Historic Bars in America” by USA Today.
Opened in 1877, its Wild West credentials are burnished by the notable figures who patronized it. Among them were Wyatt and Morgan Earp, who ate and drank at The Palace when they stopped to visit their brother, Virgil – the town constable and a sawmill owner.
Doc Holliday was also on the scene, making his way through the gambling and whiskey joints, including The Palace.
Wyatt and Morgan didn’t stay long, they were on their way to Tombstone, further south. Less than eight months later, Virgil and Holliday would meet up with Wyatt and Morgan, and they’d be involved in a bloody shootout at the O.K. Corral.
Before he left Prescott, Wyatt was said to have developed a fondness for The Palace’s Corn Chowder, which has been on the menu since it opened.
Gold, whiskey and women can be a problematic combination, and shootings and robberies weren’t uncommon at The Palace despite its fancy trappings. Holliday is said to have killed a man during a knife fight, and Virgil shot and killed two men in the alley.
“See that door above the safe?” our waitress asks when I order the Corn Chowder.
I’d noticed the old-fashioned safe tucked into an alcove, but hadn’t noticed the door.
“They used to have a man sitting above the door with a rifle making sure no one was cheating,” she says.
It also kept people away from the safe, which is where The Palace kept its money and any payments made in gold.
Men and gold were an enticement for the enterprising women who came to town – some wanting to find a rich husband, others looking for less-lasting relationships.
Not far from the safe, the waitress points out two buttons, hardly visible from where I’m sitting, built into the long narrow shelf. Those, she tells me, were used by gentlemen callers who wanted to let their dates know they had arrived.
Call it the latest in Wild West technology, the buttons connected to a wall-mounted calling station, which in turn connected to the upstairs where the women had rooms. All those wires and bells are still on the wall next to the elaborate Brunswick bar.
The bar – all burnished mahogany and glass mirrors – survived a fire in 1900, which destroyed most of Whiskey Row. Sixty miners and patrons moved it through the roaring flames, and carried it to the courthouse lawn across the street.
The bar was among many items from several buildings that were covered with tents. The bar remained in business since the miners saved all the liquor, too.
They did lose the old-fashioned refrigerator, and it had to be replaced. It’s the largest I’ve seen, with a big compartment lined with tin to hold blocks of ice. Now retrofitted with a refrigeration unit and running on electricity, it’s now used for beer.
Rebuilding The Palace cost $50,000 (about $1.5 million today). It has retained its glory after all these years, but it’s a family place now.
The waitstaff dress in garb commensurate with the late 19th century gold rush.
As for the Corn Chowder – said to be a substitute for the clam and oyster chowders eaten out East – it was the best I’ve ever tasted.
And so, if you want to eat like Wyatt Earp, here you go.
The Palace’s Corn Chowder
8 ounces bacon, diced
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 small yellow or white onion, diced
3 to 4 stalks celery, chopped
2 cups all-purpose flour
7 1/2 cups water
1/4 cup chicken base
1/4 cup dry white wine
1/4 tablespoon hot sauce
1/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon ground white pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
4 3/4 cups heavy cream, or half-and-half
1 stick unsalted butter
3 to 4 potatoes, peeled and diced
3 cups fresh or thawed frozen corn kernels (about 6 ears)
Milk, for thinning, if desired
In a large stockpot, cook the bacon over medium-high heat until it renders its fat, 6 to 8 minutes.
Add the garlic, onion, and celery and sauté until soft, about 10 minutes.
Gradually stir in the flour to make a roux, then gradually whisk in the water, the chicken base and the wine. Cook for 10 minutes.
Add the hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, white pepper and nutmeg.
Lower the heat to a simmer, and stir in the cream and butter.
Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until it has thickened to a chowder consistency, about 12 minutes.
Add the potatoes and corn, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, until the potatoes are tender, stirring constantly.
Add the milk if the consistency is too thick. Serve hot.
