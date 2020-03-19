ST. JOSEPH — The show won’t go on this weekend at the Twin City Players Playhouse along Glenlord Road.
Its production of “The Women of Lockerbie” has been postponed due to the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19.
While TCP plans to set new dates for the production, its postponement wasn’t without disappointment for first-time director Kraig Kirkdorfer.
“I have very, very much enjoyed the creative process of molding a show, bringing it from paper out on the stage and giving it life,” he said.
Kirkdorfer said “The Women of Lockerbie” is written in the structure of a Greek tragedy and is ultimately about the power of love overcoming the power of hate.
“I’ve felt very fortunate to be surrounded by the cast and crew. They’ve done an amazing job bringing some beauty and humanity to an otherwise sad and dismal show,” he said.
“The Women of Lockerbie” is based on the true story of when Pan Am Flight 103 was destroyed in 1988 by a terrorist bomb and crashed into the small village in Scotland, killing all 243 passengers, 16 crew members and 11 people on the ground.
It tells the plight of a mother from New Jersey traveling to Scotland to find her son’s remains seven years later. She meets the women of Lockerbie, who are fighting the U.S. government to obtain the clothing of the victims found in the plane’s wreckage.
Determined to convert an act of hatred into an act of love, the women want to wash the clothes of the dead and return them to the victims’ families.
In addition to Kirkdorfer, the cast and crew was to include Lizbeth Benjamin, Steve Prouty, Jodie Wilson, Sherry Douglass, Jacob Holmes, Christine Aranyos, Cassi File, Donna Metz, Teresa Polasek, John Taylor, Matt Dolphy Clark, Ariel Hromek, Cindy Jakeway and Kathryn Kirkdorfer.
For more information about TCP’s postponements, or the rest of its season, visit www.twincityplayers.org.