Q: What sort of changes have taken place with Medicare to help address COVID-19?
A: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have instituted a number of rule changes and temporary regulatory waivers to respond to the health care needs caused by the pandemic.
In an effort to put “patients before paperwork” CMS is extending reporting deadlines and suspending documentation requests that would take time away from patient care.
CMS is temporarily eliminating paperwork requirements and allowing clinicians to spend more time with patients. Medicare will now cover respiratory-related devices and equipment for any medical reason determined by clinicians so that patients can get the care they need. Previously Medicare only covered them under certain circumstances.
During the public health emergency, hospitals won’t be required to have written policies on processes and visitation of patients who are in COVID-19 isolation. Hospitals also will have more time to provide patients with a copy of their medical record.
CMS is also building on prior action to expand reimbursement for telehealth services to Medicare beneficiaries by allowing for more than 80 additional services to be furnished via telehealth.
During the public health emergency, individuals can use interactive apps with audio and video capabilities to visit with their clinician. Providers also can evaluate beneficiaries who have audio phones only.
These temporary changes will ensure that patients have access to physicians and other providers while remaining safely at home.
CMS also is allowing telehealth to fulfill many face-to-face visit requirements for clinicians to see their patients in inpatient rehabilitation facilities, hospice and home health.
Finally, Medicare Part B will cover the test to see if you have COVID-19. This test is covered when your doctor or other health care provider orders it, if you got the test on or after Feb. 4, and if the provider submits the claim after April 1.
For the most up-to-date information, call 1-800-MEDICARE or visit www.medicare.gov.
Q: Would Medicare call me about getting tested or vaccinated for COVID-19?
A: There should be no reason that Medicare would be contacting individuals about getting tested or vaccinated.
Unfortunately, as public health emergencies such as this emerge, so do the scammers.
Remember that there currently is no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19 and, although there might be treatments for symptoms, there is no “cure.”
Scammers often use fear-based tactics to convince people that a vaccine or cure is now being offered if they “act right away.”
Additionally, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials might contact you if they believe you may have been exposed to the virus, insurance entities would have no reason to do so.
Any calls coming in about COVID-19 in which the caller is trying to get personal, insurance or financial information from you are suspicious and you should just hang up.
The best advice is to follow the instructions of state and local government for any actions that you should be taking in response to the pandemic. If you feel you are experiencing symptoms, contact your personal physician or one of the various health info lines for Berrien, Cass or Van Buren counties.
Our Info Line for Aging and Disability continues to be staffed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and any voicemails left are answered as soon as possible.