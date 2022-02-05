When our kids were younger, we had these special 13-hole picture frames. One spot was for a picture from the day they were born, and the other 12 were for monthly progress shots.
They were a great way to see how much their faces changed in that first year.
Of course, kids’ faces continue to change as they get older, which is why photographers invented School Picture Day (true story). It was a thing when I was in grade school, and it’s still a thing today, because parents need embarrassing pictures of their kids for high school graduation parties.
Normally, we’ll buy copies of our kids’ school photos (because we’re not above planned humiliation), but this year our daughter was at a doctor’s appointment the day the photographer visited the school.
No problem, right? She’ll just have her picture taken on School Picture Retake Day (formerly known as We’re Using Film and Your Kid Blinked on School Picture Day Day).
Except there was a problem: the photo company – which rhymes with KnifeHutch – said it wouldn’t be coming back for retakes this year. You got what their photographer took on School Picture Day, or you got nothing at all if you missed school.
If you haven’t bought photos from KnifeHutch in awhile, they aren’t cheap. It’s something like $1,700 for an 8-by-10 picture now. So we had a decision to make: Have official school pictures of one kid but not the other, or don’t buy any pictures at all in protest (rebel!).
My wife chose the latter (take that, KnifeHutch!), not because we didn’t want 2021-22 school pictures, but because, as my wife put it, “You can just do it yourself, dear.”
So that’s what I did. I borrowed a blue photo backdrop from my mom, draped it over the living room curtain rod and sat my kids on a chair in front of it.
As you might recall, I have a professional camera at my disposal, and a 50 mm lens that takes amazing portraits.
After a couple dozen photos (but no wardrobe changes), I had a usable one of each kid. All I had to do was add a 2021-22 watermark in the bottom corner and purchase some copies from Walgreens (wait time: zero days). Two 8-by-10s and four 4-by-6s cost me all of $5.
The photo clerk must have thought I did a believable job, because they wrote “copyright” on the receipt hanging from the photo folder.
They should’ve known they weren’t professional photos though. School Picture Day photographers always get the fake smiles. Old dad just keep clicking away until they give me the real ones.
Feeling proud of myself, I posted the photos to Facebook for everyone to enjoy ... and now I’m penciled in to do school-wide photos next year.
Thanks a lot, KnifeHutch.