DAR

Donald Ryman, center, is presented an Excellence in Historic Preservation Award from members of the Rebecca Dewey Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

BUCHANAN — Members from the Rebecca Dewey Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recently attended the annual meeting of the Buchanan Preservation Society to give an award to one of its members.

The chapter presented the “Excellence in Historic Preservation” award to Donald Ryman. Worried that Buchanan was losing its historic buildings, Ryman and his wife, Martha, years ago organized the Buchanan Preservation Society. This led to the saving of the Pears Mill and the mill race from destruction. As a result, the public can take a step back in time and observe and 1800 working mill.