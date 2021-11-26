From right, Debi Robertson, literacy chair of the Algonquin Chapter, presents a Literacy Champion Award certificate to Stephanie Crider, family advocate and fundraising coordinator for Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan, as DAR Chapter Regent Sylvia Fagal looks on.
BENTON HARBOR — The Algonquin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented the DAR Literacy Champion Award to Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan for its dedication to the children of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.
In addition to supporting children through child abuse and neglect, they also have given hundreds of free books to children over nearly 20 years.