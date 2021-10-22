DOWAGIAC — The Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 10 at Allen Cemetery in Silver Creek Township to rededicate the graves of American Revolution patriot James Selleck and his wife, Chloe Rider Selleck.
The event was a culmination of more than three years of research by chapter registrar Mary Ellen Drolet, treasurer Teri Showalter and chapter historian Carol Kent, along with the physical repairs of the broken headstones completed by regent Kathleen Avery Alton and her husband, David.