THREE OAKS — On Nov. 11, members of the Rebecca Dewey Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution commemorated the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by visiting Shedd Cemetery in Three Oaks.
“We had a ceremony by dedicating the pollinator garden to Sylvester Shedd, pioneer settler of the Three Oaks area,” chapter chaplain Priscilla Lee Hellenga said in a news release. “Besides the garden, we have acquired a cemetery sign and a contemplation bench that has been installed, as well as the American flag. Gravestones have also been repaired.