THREE OAKS — The Three Oaks chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met for the National Day of Service on Oct. 11 with the packing of school supplies.
This date marks the anniversary of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, founded in 1890. Two women from the north and two women from the south came together in 1890 to found a service organization made up of only women. NSDAR is a lineage service society whose members are direct descendants of the American Revolution.