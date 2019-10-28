BENTON HARBOR — The Algonquin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have welcomed three new members into the fold.
The National Society of the DAR has verified membership for Debra Robertson, according to a news release, and she has joined the local chapter.
Raylene Izak also joined the chapter after transferring her membership from the Hannah White Arnett Chapter in Fort Payne, Ala.
Heidi Rediske has joined the chapter as an associate member.
For more information about the organization, or about membership requirements, contact regent Patricia Hill at pathill@comcast.net or registrar Linda Honyoust at linda.honyoust@gmail.com.