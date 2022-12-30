TOP: Jane Cunningham, regent of Algonquin Chapter, NSDAR, Janelle Totzke-Nordberg, DAR Service for Veterans Chairman, and Deloris Smith, program specialist manager Benton Harbor VA Medical Clinic pose for a photo. Daughters of the American Revolution dropped off more than 200 pairs of new socks and 30 Christmas candy jars to the Benton Harbor Veterans Clinic.
TOP RIGHT: Jane Cunningham, regent of Algonquin Chapter, NSDAR, and Deloris Smith, program specialist manager Benton Harbor VA Medical Clinic pose for a photo.
TOP: Jane Cunningham, regent of Algonquin Chapter, NSDAR, Janelle Totzke-Nordberg, DAR Service for Veterans Chairman, and Deloris Smith, program specialist manager Benton Harbor VA Medical Clinic pose for a photo. Daughters of the American Revolution dropped off more than 200 pairs of new socks and 30 Christmas candy jars to the Benton Harbor Veterans Clinic.
TOP RIGHT: Jane Cunningham, regent of Algonquin Chapter, NSDAR, and Deloris Smith, program specialist manager Benton Harbor VA Medical Clinic pose for a photo.
BENTON HARBOR — On Dec. 16, Jane Cunningham, regent, and Janelle Totzke-Nordberg, DAR Service for Veterans chairman, of the Algonquin Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution dropped off more than 200 pairs of new socks and 30 Christmas candy jars to the Benton Harbor Veterans Clinic.
The socks were collected in the past year and the chapter assembled the candy jars during their December meeting.