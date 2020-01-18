He came from a very wealthy family, and he asked for a red sports car for Christmas. He knew his father could easy afford to give him the car.
Christmas morning his father gave him a small box.
Inside the box was a Bible with his name inscribed on the cover in gold letters.
He was very disappointed and angry. The young man soon left home for college. Later, he married and had his own family, but never had a relationship with his father.
Mid-life, learning of his father’s poor health, he decided to go make peace.
Unfortunately, his father died before he got there. When he went back to his childhood home for the funeral, the Bible with his name on it was there.
Leafing through the pages, a key fell out, and then he saw a paid-in-full bill of sale for the sports car he had asked for.
Believing we have been denied what we want can have ramifications: divorce, loss of a job, illness.
Joel Osteen writes in “Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential,” “You must make a decision that you are going to move on. It won’t happen automatically. You will have to rise up and say, ‘I don’t care how hard this is; I don’t care how disappointed I am; I’m not going to let this get the best of me. I’m moving on with my life.’”
Richard Bandler, co-developer of Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP), says disappointment requires adequate pre-planning.
My daughter and son-in-law have worked for almost five years toward a plan to bring a sailboat from Middle Tennessee into the Gulf of Mexico, then around the southern tip of Florida, and on to the Caribbean Ocean. Their first open water was so challenging. They are now at a marina in Key West, Fla.
What they do with their sailing adventure is not as important as what they do with their thoughts, beliefs and attitudes related to things not having gone the way they wanted.
Just like the young man who let his disappointment prevent him from opening the Bible to discover the key inside, in every circumstance of life is given the opportunity to move on.
In the Buddhist practice, you are encouraged to have clarity of intention. Beyond this intention, however, is also your highest purpose.
What my daughter and son-in-law are discovering is they had an intention to sail to the British Virgin Islands. However, their highest purpose was taking this year off to be together while they are young and healthy enough to do something they have never done. They are meeting people, seeing places, and learning about themselves.
When our partner is not willing to change and we are not willing to stay the same, when the company moves out of state, when the medical test results aren’t what we wanted, when it rains on our parade – these circumstances are ripe.
John Quincy Adams said patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish.
It may be that difficulties don’t disappear but your facing disappointments skillfully opens up opportunities you could not have planned for.
It is not “wrong” or “bad” to feel disappointment. That is normal. What is most productive when life does not unfold as we had hoped is to keep hope alive.
When hope is alive, obstacles become stepping stones: remarriage or discovery of the richness of being single, a better job or an entrepreneurial success, recovery and profound gratitude for every moment of every day.
I gave several friends empty boxes for Christmas this year with this note: Put this lovely little box on the bathroom counter or table by your bed. Every day upon waking, notice this day is a gift to you. Just like this box, each day holds whatever you put into it. At the day’s end, look back to see all the love your day held.
Disappointment does not have to rob us of the gift. This is the true “present.”
