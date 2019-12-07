BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Historical Association’s new “Dear Santa” exhibit captures the excitement of Christmas morning as it takes visitors back to Christmases of yesteryear while giving them a chance to create new holiday memories.
The new exhibit is located in the Sheriff’s House on The History Center at Courthouse Square campus in Berrien Springs. It will be on display through Jan. 5.
Admission to The History Center is free during center hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
“We wanted to do an exhibit for the last few months of the year and a Christmas exhibit is super easy,” History Center Executive Director Rhiannon Cizon said. “We already have these items in our collection that show how Christmas has been celebrated through the years.
“We thought ‘Dear Santa’ would be a fun title for the exhibit, as it invokes memories of childhood with the toys and other items we’ve asked Santa for,” she added. “We have a 1909 letter from a 9-year-old boy in Benton Harbor asking Santa for toys, games and a baseball, things a typical 9-year-old would want that are very recognizable to a child in 2019.”
People will see a variety of items from The History Center’s archives, including miniature models of Clark Equipment machinery, play blocks, dolls, radios, hats, a 1920s-era beaded purse and an “old school” version of Monopoly, along with other board games.
“We’re using portions of old Santa displays from several years ago and a Christmas dinner place setting,” Cizon said. “We also have items like a rocking giraffe people can sit on or pose with. People can take Christmas photos and selfies.”
She said she’s hoping people touring the exhibit will share some of their own memories and interact with the displays.
“People have the opportunity to share their own Christmas memories, and place sticky notes on the walls,” she said. “Kids can play with the blocks, and we have other things they can interact with. We want everyone to come and enjoy themselves.”
Curator Sandra Spiering said the exhibit not only gives the center the chance to open its archives and offer a glimpse of Christmases past, but it also gives people the chance to meet the new staff and see the building renovations that took place in November.
Besides Cizon and Spiering, Tara Velez has been hired to be the new museum coordinator.
Recent renovations include new windows on the 1839 Courthouse and fresh paint in the Courthouse and Sheriff’s House. In addition, the gift shop has new inventory.
Cizon said the new exhibit offers another bonus as it gives The History Center something new to showcase during the Dec. 12 “Kindle Your Christmas Spirit” celebration in Berrien Springs.
Also that evening, Trinity Lutheran Church and School will host a Christmas program and singalong at the 1839 Courthouse that evening.
In addition, Scott Bradford will be reading Christmas stories, blacksmith Dave Francis will be making sleigh bells, people can take part in scavenger hunts, and the gift shop will have books and pickle ornaments for sale.
History Center visitors can look forward to a busy 2020, Cizon said. The schedule calls for four exhibits showcasing items from their own collections as well as three “community curated” exhibits. The latter exhibits will be up for a couple of weeks each, while the four collection exhibits will be up for two to three months.
The themes for the exhibits from The History Center collections will include Berrien County parks, elections and politics in Berrien County, and the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
The “community curated” exhibits will give county residents the opportunity to display historical items on themes such as food, back to school and holiday traditions.