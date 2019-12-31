There are so many wineries, cheeseries, adorable cafes and castles here.
What’s a gal traveling along Spain’s Rueda Wine Trail, faced with sampling its many culinary delights – roast suckling pig and lamb, lentils from La Armuña, chickpeas from Fuentesaúco and desserts like torrija – to do?
Oh and don’t forget the wines made from verdejo grapes that have been in cultivation here since the 11th century.
One thing you don’t need to do is diet. Like French women further north, the Spaniards always seem chic and thin.
Sure, there’s enough cream in some of those artisan cheeses that if it were melted it could float the Santa María back to America, but it’s all about small portions, pure food (you can go miles without seeing a fast food franchise) and plenty of walking along beautiful cobblestone streets.
And maybe, just maybe, all the climbing down ancient tunnel steps into the many caves that lie beneath the many wineries and homes, helps keep people in shape, too.
In Serrada, we take a short walk along the town’s art trail, and then walk along the brick streets to Bodegas de Alberto, the fifth generation, family-owned winery of the Hijos del Alberto Gutierrez family.
I’ve quickly learned that bodega does not refer to a small store, as it does in the U.S. In Spain, it’s the term for winery.
The grounds where the winery is located date even further back. It was once an old farmhouse inhabited by the Dominicans in the 17th century. The cellars are just as old, and perfect for storing wine.
“Our winemaking tradition goes back 350 years,” Angeles Jimenez tells us as we take one of the tours.
Last year, the winery produced 1 million bottles of wine. For comparison, C.K. Mondavi, the 14th largest wine company in the U.S. produces 1.2 million, and J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines about 900,000. Locally, Tabor Hill Winery sells about 40,000.
But de Alberto also makes Dorado, its golden wine aged under the sun in large damajuanas. The globe-shaped bottles, which we call demijohns or carboys, are then emptied, fortified with more wine and once again left to mature in the heat.
Jimenez takes us out into a vast courtyard where the greenish globes are laid out in rows, and then we get to sip the liquid when it’s done. It has a strong, sweet taste, which I swear tastes a little of sun rays. But maybe I’m just being romantic.
“It’s expensive to make,” Jimenez tells me when I marvel at filling and refilling those bottles by hand. “But it’s popular, and we want to keep the tradition going. We are the only ones still doing it this way.”
There’s a celebration – a pre-bull fight parade – going on in Tordesillas, a medieval village near our hotel, the Parador Tordesillas, once a manor house and roadside inn.
We visit the Santa Clara monastery there, built in 1340, and wander its many rooms, climb the tower and look over the ramparts. It would be easy to see an enemy coming from here, which might be why the monastery is still standing almost 700 years later.
Our next stop is nearby Calle Santa Maria, one of the main streets of the historical downtown. The tall stone building looks like all those tucked along the narrow street, but it is here that the Muelas sisters – Helena Muelas Fernandez and Reyes Muelas Fernandez – continue running the winery started by their great-great-grandfather.
“This is where we learned to make wine,” Helena tells us as she leads us down uneven steps hewed out of rock to the first cellar where they’re aging their Alidobas Vino Blanca in casks of French oak.
“This is very dry and crisp,” she says of the wine while we take a taste. “It was a very desert year in 2017. We had no rain.”
Indeed, as I will learn, the wines of the Rueda and nearby Ribera del Duero regions are typically grown under harsh climates of dry hot summers and long cold winters, perfect for varietals of the verdejo grape.
We’re not done hiking down steps yet. Altogether, the cellars descend about 60 feet (imagine having to dig these out by hand, which is what they did in the 1700s) and encompass several levels.
It gets a little spookier the farther down we go. Dust covers the exteriors of dark, unlabeled bottled. Vaulted tunnels disappear into darkness, iron grates protect rare vintages and the lights get dimmer. We are descending into wine history.
A floor above the wine shop where we entered, sunlight streams through the lace-curtained windows. Helena passes tapas, those great small plates of Spanish food – who knew I would come to love potato salad sandwiches? – and samples of their wines.
The sisters are enthralled to be working in the old family business, in the old family home, using their great-great-grandfather’s wine recipes and developing their own.
To pass the word, they offer several types of visits, including a tasting and an initiation into understanding the nuances of the wine.
“There are over 200 wine caves,” says Soledad Dominguez as she opens the grated doorway in a stack of stone.
This stack looks no different than any of the 15 or so on the promenade of land looking over an estuary of the Duoro River – part of the Rueda trail runs along the banks of the Duoro.
This was once an important trade road, but the stone stacks, which look almost like chimneys, have nothing to do with that. These are vents for the wine caves below, which I never would have known, and Dominguez is taking us into the one owned by Rosana de Castro, an older woman who in Spanish tells us how she and her family enjoyed the cave.
“None of these are used as much as they once were,” Dominguez says. “But she used to cook big meals here in the fireplace, and the family made their wine here.”
There are still bottles tucked away in a niche, a nice bar, and pots and pans near the large fireplace. A table where everyone could sit and taste their wine and eat dinner is in front of the fireplace. And, of course, when it was warm, the family went up the stairs to enjoy their repast under the sun near the Gothic-Romanesque style church nearby.
“Many of the caves here were part of a castle that once stood here,” Dominguez says when we surface again.
I ask her what would have traditionally been eaten in these caves, and she talks about the traditional foods enjoyed here. They are simple but delicious, she says, and when I mention I’d like to learn to make several, I find myself at Xokoreto, a bakery/confectionary where owner Jose Ignacio Colinas has us making several of the desserts popular here, including his award-winning torrijas.
Torrijas
(Spanish Bread Pudding)
3/4 cream
1 large egg
1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
Lemon or orange zest, or both mixed together, and added to cream
Sugar
Cinnamon
6 slices bread (stale baguette, sliced 1/2-inch thick, or white bread, crusts removed)
Vegetable oil, for frying (canola or corn oil, not olive oil)
Honey, for topping
Pour the cream into a medium mixing bowl. Add the egg and beat together.
Add vanilla extract and zests along with sugar and cinnamon. Dip the bread in the cream-egg batter, and let soak on both sides for about 30 seconds.
Pour enough oil into a large frying pan to cover the bottom, and heat on medium. Be careful the oil does not burn.
Carefully lift the bread slices from the cream mixture, and let drain. Place the bread into the hot oil, and cook quickly on both sides, about 2 minutes on each side, or until golden.
Remove from the heat, pour honey to taste on each of the slices, and eat.
Jane Ammeson can be contacted via email at janeammeson@gmail.com or by writing to Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085.