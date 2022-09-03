I was just casually looking through my Facebook feed when I stopped dead. My heart speeded up.
Deuteronomy 28:43-44 was pictured in a Facebook post, circled in a garish purple highlighter, with the admonition, “HELLO PEOPLE HELLO OPEN YOUR EYE’S.” The verses read, “Foreigners who live in your land will gain more and more power, while you gradually lose yours. They will have money to lend you, but you will have none to lend them. In the end they will be your rulers.” The comments that followed were typical of those who feel immigrants are a threat to our country. I was stunned because I have read the Bible dozens of times, and I did not remember this passage. I did remember the many passages where God says to protect and care for the immigrant. I went to fetch my Bible.
Today's Insights was written by Cynthia Caruso, the priest at St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church in Benton Harbor. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.