SOUTH HAVEN — The Rotary Club of South Haven is pleased to recognize ‘Citizen of the Year’ Doug Landers as the recipient of its 2023 community service award. Each year the South Haven Rotary club recognizes and honors a resident of the South Haven area who makes a significant difference to our community, while embodying the spirit of “service above self”. Recipients of this award have demonstrated long-term commitment, service, participation and leadership to the character and wellbeing of South Haven. This is the highest award offered to community members by the Rotary club.
Doug is a third generation hardware man with stores in South Haven, Bangor and St. Joseph. Melinda Gruber, President of the South Haven Rotary Club notes in a news release that Doug “… is receiving this award because of his incredible support to the community, including the Rotary Club of South Haven. Doug makes significant contributions to the local Blueberry, Jazz and Haven Harvest festivals by providing tables, equipment and merchandise donations without charge. This, in turn, enables more of the funds raised in those festivals to fulfill the charitable objectives.”