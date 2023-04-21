ST. JOSEPH — Corewell Health in Southwest Michigan, in partnership with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, is providing community members with the opportunity to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription drugs during a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event. The spring collection of expired, unused and unwanted medications will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Corewell Health and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department will host free drop-off service at the hospital at 1234 Napier Ave. in St. Joseph and at Lakeland Medical Suites in Niles, 42 N. St. Joseph Ave., across the street from the hospital. Pills will be accepted in their original containers or in a zip-lock bag. Free opioid overdose Narcan (naloxone) rescue kits also will be available for attendees.