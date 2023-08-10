BENTON TOWNSHIP — Eden Springs Park is celebrating its 115th year with an anniversary gala and vintage car show. The event is set from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 at Eden Springs Park, 793 M-139, Benton Harbor.
Entry into the event is free. Train rides are $3 with kids under 3 free. Vintage cars, food trucks and a concession stand will be available and the park museum will be open with House of David items on display. Guided tours of backshops will be available upon request. More information is available at edenspringspark.org.