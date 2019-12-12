BENTON HARBOR — An Elf named Tater Tot has a problem, and time is running out.
Tater Tot is one of many Scout Elves whose job it is to help Santa manage his “nice list” and spread Christmas joy to families everywhere. But his human family is having a tough time this holiday season.
Tater Tot is up to the task, however, in “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical,” a toe-tapping tale coming Wednesday to The Mendel Center featuring an original story and score.
But his job is not going to be easy. The musical tells the story of the Scout Elf helping a mom and three children – two rambunctious little boys and a teenage girl – who are dealing with the recent loss of the father. The mom is a nurse working long hours, and the children’s grandfather has arrived to help.
The musical is inspired by “The Elf on the Shelf,” a best-selling Christmas book written by Carol Aebersold and Chanda A. Bell that comes with a Scout Elf.
The elf helps Santa manage his nice list by taking note of a family’s Christmas adventures and reporting back to Santa. The Scout Elf returns to its family each morning and perches in a new spot, waiting for someone to spot him.
New York-based director Sam Scalamoni said his creative team tried hard to make the musical appeal to all ages, not just children.
“As a person who has a family and who likes to do things with my family, especially at the holidays, it’s always important to me to put a (holiday) project together with something in it for everybody,” he said.
With his creative team – Sara Wordsworth as writer/lyricist, Russ Kaplan as composer and Charlie Sutton as choreographer, among others – Scalamoni spent about a year putting the production together to create a story that was real but also magical.
“Not only do we get to meet the elves at the North Pole and get their backstory, which is fun and entertaining and engaging, but they have problems, too,” he said. “And then we introduce them to this family we created that is stumbling at the holidays. The holidays aren’t always an easy time for everybody, and I think people can relate to that.”
His favorite moments in the musical include the opening scene of the first act as the audience is transported to Scout Elf school and characters are introduced in various classrooms. Another is the first scene in the second act featuring a “big, splashy Broadway number” as the elves learn to step up their game using steps.
“I think you really get a great balance of joyfulness, and you also get moved by the challenges that are there for everyone and watching them overcome them,” he said. “It’s always nice to be reminded you are not alone when you have a little struggle with the holidays.”
Children may also be charmed to learn how Tater Tot got his name. The grandfather and the two boys do a number naming the elf. The boys love Tater Tots, so they name the elf Tater Tot, much to the chagrin of the grandfather. The point is families can name their Scout Elf anything they want, Scalamoni said.
“My children named our elf Elvis years ago,” he said. “Elvis comes every holiday season. In fact, he is sitting on the coffee maker today.”
Families can complete their experience on Wednesday with a pre-show photo opportunity with a Scout Elf. Photos will take place in front of a North Pole backdrop featuring a Christmas tree decorated by Santa’s Scout Elves where children can leave a personalized message for Santa.
As a commemorative takeaway, the VIP access badge becomes a keepsake that can be hung on the Christmas tree at home. The photo opportunity begins at 5:30 p.m., and costs $50 per family. The VIP ticket allows for one photo per family, taken on their camera by Mendel Center staff.
Meanwhile, Scalamoni hopes the audience comes away with a wonderful new holiday experience.
“We have traditions in my family where we go see the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, or go see a show at Radio City Music Hall. But we have other traditions that we do that are new ones every year. We try to find something new every year,” he said.
“This can be both,” he said. “This year it can be a new experience for everybody in Michigan, and then hopefully we will be back next year and the musical becomes a new holiday tradition.”