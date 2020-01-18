Engagement

Nichols Bennett
Lettia Nichols and Lonnie Bennett are planning a Sept. 5, 2020, wedding.
Nichols, the daughter of Otis (and the late Gloria) Clark of Benton Harbor, graduated from Benton Harbor High School and attended Ferris State University. She is a customer service representative at Courtyard Marriott in Benton Harbor.
Her fiancé, the son of Lavana and Lonnie Bennett of Benton Harbor, graduated from Benton Harbor High School, and is a machine operator at Harbor Packaging Co., in Benton Harbor.