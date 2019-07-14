Engagement

Ristovski-Felton
Haleigh Rachael Ristovski and Charles Buckley Felton are planning a May 24, 2020, wedding.
Ristovski, the daughter of Loren and Svetlana Ristovski of Sterling Heights, Mich., earned bachelor of accountancy and master of business administration degrees from the University of Detroit Mercy. She is an accountant at Plante Moran in Macomb, Mich.
Her fiancé, the son of Duane and Kimberly Felton of St. Joseph, graduated from St. Joseph High School and earned bachelor of accountancy and master of business administration degrees from the University of Detroit Mercy. He is an accountant at Plante Moran in Kalamazoo.