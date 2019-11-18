LAS VEGAS — Students from Lakeshore High School’s Engine Build Team traveled to Las Vegas earlier this month to compete in the 2019 Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Engine Build Championship at the SEMA Show.
Following its three runs, the team placed 2nd out of 25 teams with an average time of 24 minutes, 31.7 seconds.
The team consists of students from five Southwest Michigan high schools: Lakeshore, Lake Michigan Catholic, St. Joseph, Michigan Lutheran and Berrien Springs.
The Lakeshore Auto Tech class is a career technical education (CTE) course offered through the county-wide CTE consortium run by Berrien RESA.
The students earned their spot to compete at the national competition in May during the Lane Automotive Show in Watervliet.
Teams of high schoolers learn life skills like teamwork, critical thinking, on-the-fly initiative and communication as they tear down and reassemble Chevy 350 engines without power tools.
Some of them will go on to become engineers, pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers, and join the automotive industry.