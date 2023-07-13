HARBERT – The Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert will host a summer story time event with our “Booked For Summer” Program. The event themed “Journey with books” will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 18. Elementary-age children between preschool age and those who have completed fifth grade are welcome. The story time will be interactive with storytellers, crafts, music, silliness, snacks, and fun for everyone. At the end of the event, each child will be able to select several books to take home to keep.