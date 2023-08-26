There is something beautiful about the changing of the seasons.
In Southwest Michigan, we dread the end of summer because we know the long, dreary days of winter are looming on the horizon. Yet the brilliant colors of fall call us out to apple orchards, football games and bonfires. Fall calls our children back to school and our schedules are dictated by sports, school projects and fundraisers. As the days cool and schools re-open, it’s a reminder that life has a cadence to it, an ebb and flow all its own.
Today's Insights was written by the Rev. Crystal Colp, pastor of adult discipleship at First Church in St. Joseph. Insights is written by area clergy every weekend to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics.