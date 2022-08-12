MATTAWAN — The Van Buren Conservation District presented several years worth of awards during its annual meeting last month at Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery.

Catching up thanks to the pandemic, Phil Hover was recognized as the 2019 Conservationist of the Year in recognition of his long-standing commitment to educating and assisting people with resource recovery and recycling. Whether it’s getting into character to inspire kids, or rolling up his sleeves to unload vehicles at recycling events, Hover is a dedicated volunteer in the community and for the VBCD.