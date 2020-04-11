It’s easy to get distracted from our purpose in life, and even more so with the ongoing pandemic. COVID-19 is the only subject we hear about.
The Orthodox Church celebrates Pascha, or Easter, next week. Western Christians celebrate Sunday.
Christ is risen from the dead. This is the main proclamation of the Christian faith. It forms the heart of the church’s preaching, worship and spiritual life.
“... if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is in vain,” 1 Corinthians 15:14 tells us.
In the first sermon ever preached in the history of the Christian church, the Apostle Peter began his proclamation in the book of Acts: “Men of Israel, hear these words: Jesus of Nazareth, a man attested by God to you by miracles, wonders and signs, which God did through him in your midst, as you yourselves also know him, being delivered by the determined purpose and foreknowledge of God, you have taken by lawless hands, have crucified, and put to death; whom God raised up, having loosed the pains of death, because it was not possible that he should be held by it.”
Jesus has the power to lay down his life, and the power to take it up again.
Everything in Scripture reveals that Jesus Christ has given his life voluntarily, that he has laid it down fully, that he has offered it whole and without reservation to God – who then gave it back in his resurrection from the dead.
As followers of Christ, we voluntarily lay down our lives for our brothers and sisters to receive it back again from God in the resurrection.
The Orthodox Church believes in Christ’s real death and his actual resurrection. Resurrection, however, does not simply mean bodily resuscitation.
Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead after four days. But afterward Lazarus was still looking forward to being resurrected with Christ.
A heart inside the body of a person can be stopped and started again. That is not what we mean by resurrection. We must die before we die so we can live now and after we die.
After Christ’s resurrection from the dead, he was different than he was before. The Gospel doesn’t say the angel moved the stone from the tomb to let Jesus out. The angel moved the stone to reveal that Jesus was no longer there.
In his resurrection, Jesus is in a new and glorious form. He appears in different places immediately. He is difficult to recognize. He eats and drinks to show he is not a ghost. He allows himself to be touched. And yet he appears in the midst of disciples, “the doors being shut.” And he “vanishes out of their sight.”
Christ indeed is risen, but his resurrected humanity is full of life and divinity. Our Lord endured death. We must be willing to follow him to be transformed.
So it is with the resurrection of the dead: What is sown is perishable, what is raised is imperishable. It is sown in dishonor; it is raised in glory. It is sown in weakness; it is raised in power. It is sown a physical body; it is raised a spiritual body.
Our God is love incarnate. Our God is not the author of sin or of death. He is the author of life. God does not send a plague to punish anyone, least of all “those people.” He desires all people to be saved.
He allows struggles out of concern and compassion for our salvation – not to punish, but to say “wake up, it’s later than you think.” This world is passing away, and the field is ripe for the harvest.
By God’s grace we will get past this virus, and science will serve our society for good. This is because people are cooperating with God to serve and work long hours to put plans in place to combat this disease. But sin and death are only vanquished when it is no longer I who live.
In every war, there are victims and survivors. We see this truth in the war against the coronavirus. The “enemy” is real. How each confronts the enemy, and how prepared he is, is up to each person.
Let us take this time to prepare to fight against the enemy who is able to kill not only the body, but the soul as well. Stay on guard, especially when our world is lulled back into an attitude of complacency.
Pray for discernment and for enlightenment so as not to fall into temptation. Follow the example of the righteous men and women of God: “If anyone desires to come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross and follow me” (Matthew 16:24).
Fear not little flock. Be at peace.