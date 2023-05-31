ST. JOSEPH — The Monday Musical Club will end its concert season at 7 p.m. June 5 at the First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph.
The evening will feature the MMC chorus with 29 members and accompanist. They will perform a wide variety of music such as “A Jubilant Song,” written by Allen Pote, based on Psalms 90 and 96; “How Can I Keep from Singing,” an American folksong; “My Favorite Things,” from “The Sound of Music”; “Blue Skies,” composed by Irving Berlin and made famous by Ella Fitzgerald; “Peace Like a River,” a traditional spiritual (with “Amazing Grace”); “Something Wonderful,” by Rodgers and Hammerstein from “The King and I,” and more.