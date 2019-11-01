ST. JOSEPH — On Nov. 8-9, the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph branch of the YMCA of Southwest Michigan, 3665 Hollywood Road, will host Fitness Jam 2019.
The two days of fitness will be led by Irene McCormick, senior director of fitness education for Orangetheory Fitness.
Fitness Jam will consist of two workshops: Aqua Bootcamp Circuit and TReXcellence Suspension Training; a lecture: Elevate Your Group Coaching Skills; and a masterclass: Warm Up! Self-Massage for Pre- and Post-Workout.
The workshops and lectures are designed for fitness instructors to earn up to 0.7 American Council on Exercise continuing education credits to renew certifications. The masterclass is open to anyone.
Warm Up! will focus on quick, effective pre- and post-workout self-myofascial release routines using tennis balls and foam rollers. The masterclass is $10 per participant.
McCormick is the 2018 IDEA Fitness Instructor of the Year, a twice-published author, an award-winning conference educator and a keynote speaker. She holds a master’s in physiology from Iowa State University.
McCormick has been featured in dozens of DVDs, articles and podcasts, and has written 18 educational manuals.
For more information, and costs for the various portions of Fitness Jam, visit ymcaswm.com/FitnessJam or call 428-9622.